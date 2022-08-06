Logistics development key for East-West Economic Corridor

VIETNAM, August 6 - ĐÀ NẴNG — Localities in the East-West Economic Corridor (EWEC) have not been paid enough attention by countries to become a cross-border economic corridor after 25 years of establishment.

The People's Committee of the central city of Đà Nẵng held a forum on the development of logistics services in the EWEC on Thursday.

The forum is part of the International East-West Economic Corridor Trade, Tourism and Investment Fair - Đà Nẵng 2022.

The forum is organised to maximise the advantages of the strategic geographical location of the city, which is the gateway to the sea of ​​the EWEC, the centre of the Central Key Economic Zone, and to strengthen connection and co-operation between Đà Nẵng and provinces and cities of Việt Nam and other countries along the corridor.

It will help maximise the potential and advantages of each locality in logistics activities and general socio-economic development.

It was necessary to pay attention to investment in economic development and promote cross-border trade activities in localities along the route so that the EWEC is indeed an economic corridor with the strong growth of logistics services," said Vice Chairman of Đà Nẵng City People's Committee Trần Phước Sơn.

Sơn also said that being well aware of the above orientation, the city, as well as five provinces and cities in the Central Key Economic Region and the authorities of the provinces of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar, have had specific programmes and actions to promote the development of logistics services.

At the forum, Trần Thanh Hải, deputy director of the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that despite having significant advantages for development, Đà Nẵng's logistics service industry still has many difficulties and limitations to overcome.

The city's logistics infrastructure was not synchronised and worthy of the role of the logistics service centre of the Central Key Economic Zone to help effectively connect with the EWEC and the whole country, he noted.

The scale, capital, experience and management level of the logistics business team in the area was still limited and challenging to attract goods resources.

Hải also emphasised that Đà Nẵng needed to urgently submit the Đà Nẵng City plan for 2021- 2030 for approval. — VNS