Thailand Week expo begins in HCM City

HCM CITY — Some 85 exhibitors with international brands are present at the ‘Mini Thailand Week’ that opened in HCM City on Friday.

The three-day expo features an extensive range of Thai products from industries like food and beverages, beauty and healthcare, home appliances and household products, apparel and fashion accessories, baby products, tourism, and restaurants.

Mini Thailand Week 2022 is an important trade promotion event that marks a significant step forward in efforts to promote friendship and co-operation, Nguyễn Vân Nga, general director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency for Southern Affairs, said at the inaugural ceremony.

Trade between the two countries last year rose to a record high of nearly US$19 billion despite COVID-19, she said.

The partnership between them has also expanded into sectors such as energy, investment, culture, and tourism, she added.

Suparporn Sookmark, director of the Thai Trade Centre in HCM City, said the two sides aim to increase trade to $25 billion by 2025, and the event seeks to promote bilateral trade.

The fair serves as an excellent platform for Thai and Vietnamese enterprises to find business opportunities, expand their networks and enhance co-operation with business partners, she added.

Thailand is Việt Nam’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia and its eighth largest foreign investor.

The fair is organised by the Thai Ministry of Commerce. — VNS