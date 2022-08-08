‘Iglesia Ni Cristo Day’ Declared in Regina City as INC Marks its 50th Year in Canada

In front of City Hall in Regina, Jim Nicol hands INC Minister of the Gospel Sidney Santos the proclamation certificate signed by Mayor Sandra Masters declaring July 27, 2022 as ‘Iglesia Ni Cristo Day’ in the city of Regina, SK, Canada.

INC members from from different parts of Central Canada gather at City Hall in Regina, SK, Canada, ecstatic to be a part of 'Iglesia Ni Cristo Day,' as declared by the City of Regina through Mayor Sandra Masters on July 27, 2022.