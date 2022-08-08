‘Iglesia Ni Cristo Day’ Declared in Regina City as INC Marks its 50th Year in Canada
In front of City Hall in Regina, Jim Nicol hands INC Minister of the Gospel Sidney Santos the proclamation certificate signed by Mayor Sandra Masters declaring July 27, 2022 as ‘Iglesia Ni Cristo Day’ in the city of Regina, SK, Canada.
INC members from from different parts of Central Canada gather at City Hall in Regina, SK, Canada, ecstatic to be a part of 'Iglesia Ni Cristo Day,' as declared by the City of Regina through Mayor Sandra Masters on July 27, 2022.
Mayor Sandra Masters declares 'Iglesia Ni Cristo Day' in Regina City; residents in town of Neepawa appreciate community event by the Church.REGINA, SK, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Iglesia Ni Cristo Day' was declared on July 27, 2022 in the City of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada as the INC celebrated its 108th anniversary and its 50th year in Canada.
Regina City Mayor Sandra Masters proclaimed the 'Iglesia Ni Cristo Day' as city officials greeted the INC or Church Of Christ.
Jim Nicol, interim City Manager & Chief Administrative Officer addressed about 200 members of the Church gathered at City Hall that day to witness the proclamation.
“On behalf of Mayor Masters and the members of city council, we congratulate each of you on this very special day,” he said.
“You’re a well-respected organization and you’re known for your various humanitarian and social endeavors, where you help people in times of crisis. We are here today to celebrate with you as you commemorate your 50 years in Canada as well as your 108th years worldwide,” he added.
The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) was registered with the Philippine government on July 27, 1914, and is now found in 162 countries and territories worldwide. It reached Winnipeg, MB, Canada in 1972, and the city of Regina in 1993.
INC members residing in Central Canada also celebrated by giving back to the community through an outreach activity at the INC chapel compound at 535 Mountain Ave, Neepawa, MB (about a 4-hour drive from Regina).
Neepawa Mayor Blake McCutcheon wrote to the INC saying, “We appreciate your commitment and contributions to our community. And we offer all your members our very best wishes.”
During that event at the INC's Neepawa Chapel compound, the INC members also distributed 150 care packages.
INC strives to be a community partner that helps.
About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ)
