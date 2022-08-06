Governor bolsters state police presence in Albuquerque after killing of fourth Muslim man

ALBUQUERQUE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Saturday that she will send additional state police to Albuquerque after a Muslim man was killed on Friday. The death is the fourth murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque in recent months, and police believe they may be connected.

“I am angered and saddened that this is happening in New Mexico, a place that prides itself on diversity of culture and thought. This is not who we are,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We will not stop in our pursuit of justice for the victims and their families and are bringing every resource to bear to apprehend the killer or killers — and we WILL find them. In addition, we will continue to do everything we can to support to the Muslim community during this difficult time. As Mr. Assed of the Islamic Center of New Mexico said earlier today: hate will not win.”

Additional state police will be on patrol in Albuquerque, and they are working in close coordination with the Albuquerque Police Department and FBI to provide whatever support is necessary.

Albuquerque police confirmed another Muslim man was killed last night. His identity has not been released. Police believe the killing may be connected to the Monday shooting death of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, as well as the murder of Aftab Hussein on July 26 and Mohammad Ahmadi in November 2021.

Anyone with information on these crimes should call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.