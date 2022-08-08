Bas City Entertainment Offers Self-care to Social Workers, Teaching Them How to "Triumph Through Pain

Basiliso Moreno, Author of Triumph Through Pain Bas City Entertainment

MIDDLETON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Researchers find that 1 in 3 social workers are burned out from long hours and the high-stress environment, but one New York poet is changing the narrative. Meet Basiliso Moreno, founder of Bas City Entertainment LLC. The first of its kind holistic self-care entertainment company focuses on social workers' mental and emotional well-being.

Moreno, a Bronx-born father of 2, is committed to bringing healing to overworked front-line workers with his debut book of poetry, “Triumph Through Pain, How to Maximize Your Full Potential During Hard Times.” Each page is filled with raw emotion as he peels back the layers to bring much-needed healing.

In a touching tribute to his mother, who died at the height of the COVID pandemic, Basiliso reminisces about how she laughed and the fun they had together watching wrestling. He shares the heartbreaking longing for his mom in a piece entitled "Hola Momma." Basiliso transparent poetry digs deep to deal with pain so his readers can recover, find comfort, and the strength to go on to build a legacy for their families.

As a Licensed Master's Level Social Worker and a Certified School Social Worker in the state of Delaware, he understands the demanding pace can wear away at inner peace, so he created a one-of-a-kind platform to give them an outlet. Through Bas City Entertainment, he provides poetry to feed the soul, and for those who need a little movement in their lives, Moreno is a licensed Zoomba instructor who teaches a virtual class to get the hard pumping and sweat away the stress of the workweek. Furthermore, for those who love talk radio and need a place to vent their frustrations, Basiliso hosts The Social Work Rants Podcast. The wildly popular show reaches listeners in 40 countries.

Basiliso learned how to love life and serve others from his mom, and now he is spreading a little light in the world through his musings in "Triumph Through Pain, How to Maximize Your Full Potential During Hard Times."

For more information, contact Basiliso at Bascityentertainmentllc@gmail.com or log on to his website www.Basmoreno.com.

