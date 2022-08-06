Arrest Made in a 2005 First Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Morris Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in a 2005 First Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, November 28, 2005, in the 1300 block of Morris Road, Southeast.

At approximately 8:30 am, the suspect approached a juvenile victim in the 1600 block of Q Street, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and forced the victim into a vehicle and drove to the 1300 block of Morris Road, Southeast. The suspect then engaged in forced sexual acts with the victim. The suspect then dropped the victim off at the original location then fled the scene.

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 41 year-old Marquette Johnson, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed (Gun).