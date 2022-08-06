MACAU, August 6 - The Macau Special Administrative Region has entered a period of epidemic normalization. There are no press conferences planned for the weekend. The next press conferences are scheduled for 17:00 next Monday and Thursday. After these press conferences, contact with the media will be adjusted according to the epidemic evolution. Please pay attention to the agenda notes. Thanks
