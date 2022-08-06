Real-time waiting information will not be announced on Special Webpage against Epidemics and TDM from 8 August

MACAU, August 6 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that, the waiting time at NAT stations has been greatly shortened after the number of routine NAT stations in Macao has been increased; therefore, starting from 8 August, the Special Webpage against Epidemics and Teledifusão de Macau, S. A (TDM) will stop announcing the real-time information on the number of people waiting at NAT stations.