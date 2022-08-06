Global Artificial Intelligence Tech Giants To Debate Human Level Consciousness In Machines Of The Future
Top AI experts and leaders from tech giants will discuss the ‘consciousness’ of AGI at Worldwide AI Webinar
The rate of progress in the field of A.I is increasing exponentially, and impacting our lives like never before. From self-driving cars to robots replacing our jobs, everything is within our vision”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human-machine civilization is already underway, but do we need Artificial Intelligence with human consciousness? What does a human-machine civilization look like? Do we ever need, and can we build AI with consciousness?
These profound questions will be discussed, debated, and answered at a free worldwide AI Webinar at the end of September. Around 20 top AI experts and executives from tech giants and large corporations from more than 5 continents, including Google, AWS, IBM, SAP, Mercedes-Benz, Samsung SDS, Volkswagen, Oxford and more, will share their experiences and insights, with a special panel discussion on Artificial General Intelligence, (AGI.)
The event organiser and host is Wow AI, a global provider of high-quality AI training data. A list of top thought leaders in AI will join the event, including:
• Noelle Silver Russell, AI Executive at IBM, Founder of AI Leadership institute, MVP of AI at Microsoft.
• Ali Arsanjani, Director, VP of AI/ML at Google Cloud, ex-CTO at IBM
• Patrick Bangert, Vice President of AI at Samsung SDS
• Fabio Cuzzolin, Professor of Artificial Intelligence, Director of the Visual Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Oxford Brokes, Oxford University
• Andreas Welsch, Vice President & Head of Solution Management — Artificial Intelligence of SAP
• David Von Dollen, Head of AI at Volkswagen
• Patrick Kingler, Manager Chief Data Officer Hub at Mercedes-Benz
• Steve Nouri: Founder of AI4Diversity, Chief AI Evanglist at Wand, co-founder of Hackmakers DAO, Top voice of AI, Web 3.0
• And many other top AI leaders from around the world
Participants can easily engage directly with keynote speakers via a 3D platform. The event is totally free and open to everyone. It will be purely educational, and non-promotional. The Worldwide AI Webinar, has already been dubbed, “My favourite forthcoming AI Conference,” by one of LinkedIn Top Voices in Artificial Intelligence, Steve Nouri.
Steve said, “AI has become a major catalyst in driving the next revolution. The rate of progress in the field of artificial intelligence is increasing exponentially, and impacting our lives like never before. From self-driving cars to robots replacing our jobs, everything is within our vision.” Source: Forbes.com.
All the AI community has recently been debating whether AI is sentient, after hearing the story of LaMDA, a family of controversial neural language models for dialogue applications, developed by Google. These questions will be answered during the panel discussion, as well as other fascinating topics such as AI and Web 3.0, AI breakthroughs and failures, AI and ethics, AI in the automotive industry, AI in gaming, and many other industries.
Webinar details:
Time: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM New York Time
Date: 29-30 September 2022
Language: English
Attendees can register online HERE.
