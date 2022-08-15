Assuras Launches New Store For SMB Self Service Offerings
Renowned boutique management consulting firm, Assuras, announces the launch of a new arm to offer brand identity and other innovative services to small bizNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Assuras, a leading provider of innovative business solutions, is looking to reach to more businesses, irrespective of size, nature, or industry, as the consulting firm recently launched a new arm aimed at small businesses with less than 25 employees. Assuras will be offering brand identity services as well as a host of other business solutions to such organizations to give them an edge over the competition by enabling them to leverage the expertise of the team.
Businesses in different parts of the world often struggle to reach their target audience even with the emergence of multiple marketing solutions. The situation is even more worrisome for small businesses running on a shoe-string budget as they find it difficult to hire the expertise of marketing professionals. However, Assuras seems to be bringing some kind of relief to SMBs with the launch of their new offering.
Assuras has announced that the SMB Self Service Offerings will enable small businesses to enjoy a wide range of resources, including logo and marketing materials, SEO, press and media services, and a host of others. The goal is to help relatively smaller clients of the firm achieve an edge over the competition as Assuras continues to expand their coverage and enable as many businesses as possible to grow by leveraging the latest technologies without paying through their noses.
For further information about the newly launched arm and the plethora of innovative services offered by Assuras, visit – http://www.assuras.com/. Assuras can also be found across several social media platforms, including Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Assuras
Assuras is a globally-renowned leading management consulting firm, business practice efficiency leader, and technology solutions provider. The company offers a wide range of services, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, strategy, customer engagement, innovation and product development, change management, lean manufacturing, Agile development, workplace monetization, and a host of others, all designed to transform complex problems into new opportunities with multiple success stories across industries.
Susan Smith
Assuras
+1 917 780 2338
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn