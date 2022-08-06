Governor Dunleavy Announces Appointments to Boards and Commissions
August 5, 2022 (Anchorage) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced the appointment of Alaskans to various State boards and commissions.
Advisory Council on Libraries
Tamara Filipovic – Seward (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025
Alaska Civilian Armed Services Team
Douglas Goodwin – Eagle River (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025
Alaska Council on Emergency Medical Services
Christopher Babcock – King Cove (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2026
Janet Shepard – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2026
Alaska Fire Standards Council
Tyler Bones – Fairbanks (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2026
Alaska Historical Commission
Jonathon Ross – Chugiak
Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2025
Alaska Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee
Krystal Gray – Juneau
Term: 8/3/2022 – 3/1/2024
Alaska Mental Health Board
Monique Andrews – Eagle River (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025
Robert Dorton – Fairbanks (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025
Diane Fielden – Soldotna (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025
Kurt Hoenack – Palmer (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/202
Charlene Tautfest – Soldotna (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025
Alaska Minerals Commission
Tisha Kuhns – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025
Victor Ross – Wasilla (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025
Alaska Pioneers’ Home Advisory Board
Robert Pawlowski – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2026
Alaska Public Broadcasting Commission
Leon Luczak – Petersburg (reappointment)
Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2027
Alaska Safety Advisory Council
James “Jimmie” Rogers – Big Lake
Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2023
Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute Board of Directors
Mike Erickson – Juneau (reappointment)
Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2025
Alaska State Council on the Arts
Tim Lamkin – Fairbanks
Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2023
Alaska Royalty Oil and Gas Development Advisory Board
Samuel Bass – Skagway
Term: 8/3/2022 – 3/1/2027
Alaska Veterans Advisory Council
Esther Babcock – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025
Phillip Hokenson – Fairbanks (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025
Ronald Huffman – Nome (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/202
William Sorrells – Eagle River (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025
Alaska Workforce Investment Board
Glenda Ledford – Wasilla
Term: 8/3/2022 – 12/1/2025
Joyce Turner – McGrath
Term: 8/3/2022 – 12/1/2025
Board of Agriculture and Conservation
Robert Jones – Wasilla (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025
Bryan Scoresby – Palmer (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025
Board of Barbers and Hairdressers
Kelsie McGraw – Wasilla
Term: 8/3/2022 – 3/1/2025
Board of Nursing
Vianne Smith – North Pole
Term: 8/3/2022 – 3/1/2025
Board of Professional Counselors
Rachel Buddin-Young – Eagle River
Term: 8/3/2022 – 3/1/2026
Board of Social Work Examiners
Amber Taylor – JBER
Term: 8/3/2022 – 3/1/2026
Controlled Substances Advisory Committee
Sola Olamikan – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2022
Denali Transportation Advisory Committee
John “Chuck” Pool – Ketchikan (reappointment)
Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2025
Andrew Guy – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2025
Local Boundary Commission
Larry Wood – Eagle River (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2027
Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation
George Hays – Wasilla
Term: 8/3/2022 -12/1/2025
Retiree Health Plan Advisory Board
Mike Humphrey – Anchorage
Term: 8/3/2022 – 12/1/2025
Cammy Taylor – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025
State Historical Records Advisory Board
Sue Ann Denny – Fairbanks (reappointment)
Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2025
Natalie Tuday – Big Lake (reappointment)
Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2025
State Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy Board
Lindsey Hill – Sterling
Term: 8/3/2022 – 3/1/2026
Valerie Phelps – Anchorage
Term: 8/3/2022 – 3/1/2025
State Vocational Rehabilitation Committee
Bob Croley – Anchorage
Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2025
David Berube – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2025
Gwen Sargent – Kodiak (reappointment)
Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2025
Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education
Pearl Brower – Utqiagvik
Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2023