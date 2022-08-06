Officers Names Released in July 30th OIS

August 5, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa: On August 4, 2022 the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation conducted interviews of the two officers involved in the July 30, 2022 shooting of Brandon Lee Nelson. The Officers are:

• Officer Matthew Jenatscheck, a twenty-six (26) law enforcement veteran and has been employed with the Cedar Rapids Police Department for one year.

• Officer Blair Klostermann, a three (3) year veteran with the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Both officers have cooperated with the investigation and per policy, remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Brandon Nelson continues to receive treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital. His release date is unknown.

No additional information will be released at this time.

Update-Subject Identified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa: The individual involved in the July 30th shooting with Officers of the Cedar Rapids Police Department has been identified as:

Brandon Lee Nelson, age 23 of Cedar Rapids.

Nelson is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Hospital and his discharge is pending. The Cedar Rapids Officers names will be released, pending interviews with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

No additional information will be released at this time.

Officer Involved Shooting Investigation-Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa: On July 30, 2022, at approximately 3:52 AM, Cedar Rapids Police Officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm and gunfire was exchanged between the driver and two Cedar Rapids Police Officers. The driver sustained gunshot injures and is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Hospital. The Police Officers were not injured.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation was requested to investigate the incident.

The name of the injured subject will not be released at this time, pending notification of family. The names of the Police Officers will not be released at this time.

