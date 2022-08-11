Innodel Technologies, Pvt Ltd and Roadkill Art, Inc together built an App Format for the USA Roadkill Market!

About

Roadkill Art is a free app designed to make it easy to find roadkill for those who love to eat game meat or make art, a taxidermist. With cities and states eliminating departments that remove roadkill it has become difficult to find information about what to do when wanting to take roadkill, the Roadkill Art app provides information for all 50 states including laws and regulations. The Roadkill Art app allows drivers to mark their location, take a picture and up to 30 second video of roadkill or animals lingering by the side of the road alerting others of a potential future hot spot. App members and Roadkill Hunter's can check the 'List View' daily to find available fresh roadkill in their neighborhood, city and county. Roadkill Art is a community of outdoor experts with the added skill of roadkill, knowing if it is good to take, how to get it transported, processed, stored and cooked.

