Innodel Technologies, Pvt Ltd and Roadkill Art, Inc together built an App Format for the USA Roadkill Market!
Two companies joined forces building an app for game meat lover's that gets app member's to a roadkill while it's still fresh.
Pull it off the road, process it, grill it, eat it, then turn it into art, Roadkill Art.”CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innodel Technologies located in the city of Ahmedabad, India, 275 miles north of Mumbai, voted by, https://www.wiseidiot.com/best-cities-to-live-in-india/, as the 3rd best city to live in India. Roadkill Art located in Charleston, South Carolina, a city voted the best to live in the United States by, https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/best-cities-in-the-united-states-2022. With Innodel responding to a business desire of Roadkill Art through Linkedin, two companies of great distance from extraordinary cities met and collaborated for the build of an App that makes it easy and quick to find roadkill for consumption, helping America's load up millions of pounds of available game meat.
Innodel with an expertise in the field of Enterprise Business Applications and Bespoke Web and Mobile Apps product development. Roadkill Art a Social Cause Company with the mission to help American's utilize the millions of available roadkill on US roads while it is still fresh. Combining skills together the companies have built the “Roadkill Art” App.
With one simple touch of an orange bar marked "Report Roadkill" a report starts by marking a location, then allowing for a picture, video and rating the roadkill’s condition. App member's can scroll through the ‘List View’ of all report's or check the map for location marker's finding roadkill to pick up. With Innodel’s technical expertise and Roadkill Art’s desire to get good meat off the road and on a table, the image of roadkill often known as disgusting is now changing to edible and delicious.
Behind Innodel Technologies, https://www.innodel.com, is owner Chirag Shah, https://www.linkedin.com/in/chiraginnodel/, serving the Information Technology industry for almost 3 decades creating competitive business advantages through properly aligned advanced technologies and processes. Mr. Shah with his technology team, capable of handling complex project's, have built apps for the Retail & E-commerce, Logistics & Transportation, Government & Public Sector, Construction, Healthcare & Hospitality and Publishing industries. Clients include: https://touristwalks.co.uk/, https://www.bankofbaroda.in, https://www.uppolice.gov.in and http://www.islandconcretenanaimo.com/concrete-pumping/. Most recent the "Roadkill Art" App in the 'The Food and Restaurant' industry.
Behind the Roadkill Art brand is writer, content creator Janet Arneau, who realized a need for a GEO technical app that helps people get to roadkill fast and also features the process’s it takes to get big game from the road to the table. Learning how much big game roadkill is available annually on US roads and if picked up in time will feed a family for a length of time or provide healthy meat to a number of people at any of the 14,000 US soup kitchen's, Ms. Arneau designed the "Roadkill Art" App.
The app is built for anyone who likes game meat. Many App member's are outdoor expert's, with the skill of roadkill, knowing if it is good to take, how to get it transported, processed, stored and cooked. Not only are member's ready to help with any of the processes to get roadkill ready to eat, the Roadkill Art facebook page provides video's on how to process a deer, how to skin a deer and a slew of delicious game meat recipes. Also welcome to become a "Roadkill Art" App member are those who enjoy helping, knowing Roadkill Report's provide someone with dinner, maybe a lot of dinners.
Roadkill is legal to take in 49 states and the District of Columbia, the only state it is not legal to take is Texas. In 41 states it is required to either call the state's Department of Natural Resources to report taking a roadkill, fill out a salvage report or call the Police to ask permission to take a roadkill. There are 8 US state's that allow taking roadkill without the task of reporting it: Delaware, Wisconsin, California, Arkansa, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. The "Roadkill Art" App makes it easy to find out what is required when taking roadkill in every state on the “Regulations” page. (Click the icon, an orange star) The states are divided by color into 8 regulation categories that define what a state requires to take roadkill, click on a state for a detailed summary of that state's roadkill regulations and rules.
Roadkill statics reported by the Department of Transportation are accurate numbers coming from reported animal fatalities document's, the majority from Police report's. In 2019 there were 36,096 reported animal fatalities in the US, there are many more roadkill facilities not called in to police. With a total of 1,804,800 pounds of meat reported for 2019 and estimating an average 50 pounds of meat per big game, roadkill provided an average 7,219,200 meals. One lb of ground meat will provide 4 good size burger's, 50 lbs of meat processed into burger's, steak's, roast or stew meat goes a long way. The Police and DNR continually utilize roadkill deer and big game not waisting fresh free meat by getting it to a person wanting it or a soup kitchen with skilled game meat processor's and chef's.
The best way to report roadkill in the app is to have a car cell phone mount that sits on the dashboard facing out the front window, the app on the home page ready to touch in a split second. When seeing something slow down, hit the app icon, as the map appears hit the orange bar at the bottom of the page, the roadkill location is now marked. Next take a picture. If able to stop, up to a 30 second video can be taken, commentating as recording is appreciated and enjoyed by other member's. Video’s provide real time content for member's who like to see a close look at the roadkill's condition.
Two companies, Innodel Technologies and Roadkill Art, working together to streamline reporting roadkill for the US market are helping provide American's meat. The “Roadkill Art” App member's are ready to guide and help through the process’s to get a roadkill into a delicious recipe. With the price of meat currently rising join a unique community utilizing roadkill, become a "Roadkill Reporter", help get to roadkill while it is still fresh and good to eat.
Apple Link:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/roadkill-art/id1573201332
Google Link:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.innodel.roadkillart
Janet Arneau
Roadkill Art
843-371-0763
