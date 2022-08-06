Orbitalmediahub.com homemade icecream Thoughtful Entrepreneur Leader

1st Annual Dog Appreciation Luncheon on Aug 15 (Honor of National Dog Appreciation Month) Make something special for your dog at our event!

Show your dog love everyday and he/she will be your best friend!” — John C. Morley

FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ, USA, August 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- August is National Dog Appreciation Month and to celebrate it, Orbital Media is holding its 1st Annual Dog Appreciation Luncheon at the Hot Dog Caboose in Midland Park, NJ. Show your dog how much you love them by spending precious time with him/her and making something for your pet.Did you know that #nationaldogday was started in 2004 by pet and family advocate Collen Paige? The purpose of creating this day was to raise awareness to adopt an animal that is in a rescue shelter. Furthermore, she wanted owners to understand that they are vital to all dogs always having a safe, happy, and most importantly abuse-free life. However, we feel that your dog should be your best friend and thus choose to spend time with him/her, show them you love them in many other ways such as making something nice for them.On Aug 15, 2022, 1:30 PM-3:30 PM, we welcome adults, kids, of all ages, and of course your friendly, dog for a very memorable afternoon. We will be serving hotdogs, fries, drinks, and ice cream and Randy’s Homemade Ice Cream of Pompton Lakes will be making a special safe doggie Treat and Milk bone Dog Biscuits will be on hand too.All ages will enjoy our custom Word Find, and Crossword Puzzle but the best part of all, is each child will get the opportunity to make their pet something special. A piece of paper will be given to them with pens/markers, etc to allow them to draw, our team will then take that drawing and print it on their choice of a mug, potholder, key chain, or puzzle.Don’t want to draw something then just bring us a digital picture and will use that to cast the special memory.We are already planning our Photo with Pet’s Shoot in December, just visit orbitalmediaevents.eventbrite.com to get a ticket for this or any future event. Get your tickets now as space is limited for this unique event to share with your pet.

Dog Appreciation Lunch which will have you and your dog celebrating good times and creating a special memory!