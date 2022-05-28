Time for a Party its, JMOR Show’s Celebrates 2nd Birthday
The JMOR Connection, Inc. is going to be 30 years young this December, however JMOR Show's turns 2 on Sunday June 26, 2022
OAKLAND, NJ, USA, May 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone loves a party and we are inviting all to celebrate JMOR Show's second Birthday on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 1:30 PM -4:30 PM at the Oakland Public Library at 2 Municipal Plaza in Oakland, NJ 07436 in the lower level.
— John C. Morley
The JMOR shows include The JMOR Tech Talk Show a National Talk Show, JMOR Unboxings, and JMOR Reviews.
The JMOR Tech Talk has featured guests from around the world including but not limited to Mr. Martin Cooper: the first person to ever talk on a cell phone and the inventor of it, Paul Claxton: Venture/Capitalist/Entrepreneur, Karl J Weaver: Global Business Developer of BoAT(Block Chain of AI Things), Col (RETD) Wayne Phelps: Author of On Killing Remotely and Psychology of Killing with Drones, Joel Holc: author of The Egg Shell Effect, Kimberly Friedmutter National Celebrity and author of Subconscious Power and many other great guests appeared and will continue to share with us.
JMOR Unboxing is where one may learn what comes in a box before they buy it
JMOR Review is the place where John will give an evaluation of the product and remember advertisers or company’s many not pay him to say anything about the product. This is a great way to find out if a product is going to live up to its claims and if it’s a purchase you want to make. This show examines the claims the manufactures makes, validates them or disputes them with facts.
First will start by singing Happy Birthday to JMOR Shows, and enjoy some decision cake and beverages. Will also be having a live 2 ½ hour show and yes if you sign our Media Release form you could get a chance to appear on it briefly to Say Hi and Send Out your Birthday Wishes. The show will also have a few local guests that will be interviewed by our Host Mr. John C. Morley, an International Talk Show Host, and Professional Keynote Speaker.
Come early, or come later and enjoy cake and then you will get to take home a goodie bag mug, filled with treats. The Event is FREE, we just ask that you RSVP before by June 25, 2022, if you want a goodie mug to take home.
Are you an author, thought leader or a member of government and in Northern New Jersey, free on Sunday June 26, 2022 to appear on our show live from Oakland then reach out to us.
We have a few 15-minute slots left for those that want to share their story that will impact others in our local community and around the globe through our show.
Remember to RSVP Now its FREE at
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/happy-2nd-birthday-jmor-shows-tickets-348714764247
Happy Birthday (JMOR Shows Celebrates 2nd Birthday a the Oakland Library in Oakland, NJ)