Texas Blockchain Summit Announces Nation’s Top Bitcoin Miners to Speak

Texas Blockchain Summit logo

Nov. 17-18, 2022 in Austin, TX

Skyscapers and a lake background

Many of the nation's leading Bitcoin miners will take the stage alongside policymakers and thought leaders–all just half a mile from the state’s capitol building.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Blockchain Council proudly hosts the Texas Blockchain Summit on November 17-18 in Austin, TX. Many of the nation's leading Bitcoin miners will take the stage alongside policymakers and thought leaders–all just half a mile from the state’s capitol building.

When it comes to Bitcoin mining, Texas, now stands as the Bitcoin mining capital of the nation, if not the world. Texas, home to the largest bitcoin mining sites in North America will host Bitcoin's most influential miners as the Lone Star state takes the lead in the future of finance.

With industry-leading speakers it's a line-up you won't want to miss:

• Nathan Nichols, CEO of Rhodium – Nichols quickly established Rhodium as a cost leader in Bitcoin mining. He continues to establish meaningful partnerships alongside his operational excellence. Nichols also serves as chairman of the board for the Texas Blockchain Council.
• Peter Wall, CEO of Argo Blockchain - Wall oversees daily operations for one of the world's leading crypto mining companies. With a passion for blockchain technology, Wall also works in journalism and filmmaking.
• Darin Feinstein, Co-Founder of Core Scientific - Feinstein continues to be most often recognized for his expertise in financial investing, Bitcoin mining, and philanthropy. As a notable thought leader in the space, Feinstein established Core Scientific as one of North America’s largest blockchain infrastructure companies.
• Jason Les, CEO of Riot Blockchain - As one of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies in North America, Les continues to pave the way for other Bitcoin Miners by delivering leadership in protocol development and open-source project execution.
• Fred Thiel, CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings - Thiel’s focus at Marathon encompasses mining cryptocurrency and the overall health of the current blockchain ecosystem. With over two decades of experience, he leads companies in the cryptocurrency and digital assets space via his conversations and thought leadership.

Ticket holders can expect to have the opportunity to hear from and connect with not only these cutting-edge Bitcoin mining companies, but with key policymakers at The Texas Blockchain Summit.

With the purchase of a full-price Annual Membership to the Texas Blockchain Council you will be able to purchase discount passes for the Texas Blockchain Summit (some restrictions apply). The maximum value of the Texas Blockchain Council membership promotion will, in no case, result in the purchase of passes that are greater than the cost of four General Admission tickets to the Texas Blockchain Summit as priced in August 2022. The promotion is applicable when an all-new membership is purchased and processed for the Texas Blockchain Council during the month of August 2022 and corresponding passes to the Texas Blockchain Summit are also purchased during the month of August 2022. No time extensions or exceptions will be considered. Thank you for your patronage.

For more information about the Texas Blockchain Summit, visit https://www.texasblockchainsummit.org/ or to become a member of the Texas Blockchain council visit https://texasblockchaincouncil.org/membership-join.

Texas Blockchain Council
Presents Texas Blockchain Summit
sarah@localsearchgroup.com
