Mayor Wu Announces 22nd Annual GospelFest Concert

GospelFest is New England’s largest Gospel music celebration and is free and open to all.

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced that the City of Boston’s annual GospelFest concert will take place on Sunday, August 7 at 5:00 p.m. at Playstead Field at Franklin Park. Now in its 22nd year, GospelFest showcases both national and local gospel talent. Blending contemporary and traditional gospel melodies, this annual event is produced by the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment in partnership with the Faith Collective. This event is free and open to the public.

“I’m thrilled to announce Boston’s 22nd annual GospelFest concert!” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “GospelFest celebrates Boston’s communities and supports local and national gospel artists. I am grateful to all of our partners and encourage everyone to stop by Franklin Park this Sunday.”

Travis Greene will headline the concert, and Angela Elizabeth, Chris Bender, Kymberli Joye, and the Mayor’s Community Gospel Choir will also perform. This event will be hosted by the Bishop Bobby Perry, founder and pastor at Kingdom Builders' Worship Center in Dorchester.

“Annually our team partners with hundreds of events globally. GospelFest is easily one of my favorites simply because of its community impact in my hometown,” said Faith Collective owner John Bernier. “I’m thrilled that Mayor Wu's office is carrying on this legacy and providing a positive impact on our community!”

Attendees are welcome to bring a chair or blanket to the concert venue, Playstead Field at Franklin Park. Suya Joint food truck will have food and drinks available for purchase at the event. The Boston Water and Sewer Commission water truck will also be on site for attendees.