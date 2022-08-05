Submit Release
RE: Road closure / Route 16 in Barton

Route 16 in Barton has reopened.  Details on the crash will be provided when available.

 

Vermont Route 16 in Barton, known locally as Church Street, near the intersection of School Street is being closed due to a vehicle crash.   

 

There is currently no time estimate on when the roadway will reopen.  Specific details on the crash are not yet known, updates will be provided when available.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  

 

Please drive carefully.

 

