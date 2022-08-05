HIDOE News Release: HIDOE names finalists for the 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year
HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE) today named 15 complex area teachers of the year and one charter school teacher of the year as finalists for the 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year recognition.
“We are proud to recognize these outstanding teachers who have demonstrated some of the highest levels of dedication and passion for their students,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “As our Hawaii public school system continues to focus on prioritizing and accelerating student learning, we are grateful to have outstanding teachers in the classroom to help lead the way.”
The honored finalists, in alphabetical order, are:
|Teacher
|Complex Area
|School
|Subject or Grade
|Makena Ale
|Castle-Kahuku
|Kahuku Elementary
|Kindergarten
|Cornelio (CJ) Ancheta
|Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanaʻi-
Molokaʻi
|Lahainaluna High
|Math
|Chayanee Brooks
|Ka‘ū-Keaʻau-Pāhoa
|Kaʻu High & Pahala Elementary
|English
|Malia Draper
|Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui
|Waiheʻe Elementary
|Curriculum Coordinator
|Shelby Ann Erdmann
|Kapaʻa-Kauaʻi-Waimea
|Waimea High
|English and Special Education
|Jared Haiola
|Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua
|Haleiwa Elementary
|Special Education and STEM
|Michael Ida
|Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani
|Kalani High
|Math and Computer Science
|Nuikala Koerte
|Nānākuli-Waiʻanae
|Waianae Elementary
|Kindergarten
|Cerina Livaudais
|Public Charter Schools
|Dreamhouse Ewa Beach
|Science and Computer Science
|Leeann Manuel
|Campbell-Kapolei
|Ewa Makai Middle
|Curriculum Coordinator
|Keevan Matsumoto
|Kaimukī-McKinley-Roosevelt
|Kaimuki High
|Special Education Student Services Coordinator
|Joel Matsunaga
|Honoka‘a-Kealakehe-Kohala-
Konawaena
|Honoka‘a-Kealakehe-
Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area
|Health and Physical Education Resource Teacher
|Daphne Okunaga
|Pearl City-Waipahu
|Pearl City High
|Math and Business
|Kristi Taise
|Hilo-Waiākea
|Hilo-Waiakea Complex Area
|Resource Teacher
|Deanne Takeno
|Kailua-Kalāheo
|Maunawili Elementary
|Academic Coach
|Cherie Teraoka
|‘Aiea-Moanalua-Radford
|Aliamanu Middle
|Curriculum Coordinator
In October, one teacher will be announced as the 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year and will go on to represent Hawaiʻi in the National Teacher of the Year program. The honor is presented annually to a teacher selected from more than 13,000 HIDOE educators.
