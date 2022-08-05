HIDOE News Release: HIDOE names finalists for the 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE) today named 15 complex area teachers of the year and one charter school teacher of the year as finalists for the 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year recognition.

“We are proud to recognize these outstanding teachers who have demonstrated some of the highest levels of dedication and passion for their students,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “As our Hawaii public school system continues to focus on prioritizing and accelerating student learning, we are grateful to have outstanding teachers in the classroom to help lead the way.”





The honored finalists, in alphabetical order, are:

Teacher Complex Area School Subject or Grade Makena Ale Castle-Kahuku Kahuku Elementary Kindergarten Cornelio (CJ) Ancheta Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanaʻi-

Molokaʻi Lahainaluna High

Math Chayanee Brooks Ka‘ū-Keaʻau-Pāhoa Kaʻu High & Pahala Elementary English Malia Draper Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Waiheʻe Elementary Curriculum Coordinator Shelby Ann Erdmann Kapaʻa-Kauaʻi-Waimea Waimea High English and Special Education Jared Haiola Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Haleiwa Elementary Special Education and STEM Michael Ida Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Kalani High

Math and Computer Science Nuikala Koerte Nānākuli-Waiʻanae Waianae Elementary Kindergarten Cerina Livaudais Public Charter Schools

Dreamhouse Ewa Beach Science and Computer Science Leeann Manuel Campbell-Kapolei Ewa Makai Middle Curriculum Coordinator Keevan Matsumoto Kaimukī-McKinley-Roosevelt Kaimuki High Special Education Student Services Coordinator Joel Matsunaga Honoka‘a-Kealakehe-Kohala-

Konawaena Honoka‘a-Kealakehe-

Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area Health and Physical Education Resource Teacher Daphne Okunaga Pearl City-Waipahu Pearl City High Math and Business Kristi Taise Hilo-Waiākea Hilo-Waiakea Complex Area Resource Teacher Deanne Takeno Kailua-Kalāheo Maunawili Elementary Academic Coach Cherie Teraoka ‘Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Aliamanu Middle Curriculum Coordinator

In October, one teacher will be announced as the 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year and will go on to represent Hawaiʻi in the National Teacher of the Year program. The honor is presented annually to a teacher selected from more than 13,000 HIDOE educators.

###