Award-Winning Incubator Utilizes Powerful Laboratory Environmental Monitoring Solution

ATHENS , OHIO , UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio University Innovation Center, an award-winning business incubator for tech and tech-enabled startups in Athens, OH has installed a simple and trusted temperature and environmental monitoring application to provide their clients with another tool to support their business development and resulting job creation resulting in economic development.

The Innovation Center provides entrepreneurs with an environment to develop, launch, and successfully commercialize their businesses. The newly renovated 36,000-square-foot facility provides clients with access to ten biotechnology labs, two shared labs, conference rooms and office spaces, business development, and access to an ecosystem of partners designed to help entrepreneurs succeed.

“We’re pleased with the opportunity to help the Ohio University Innovation Center serve its clients with our temperature and environmental monitoring solutions,” said Joe Mundell, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonicu.

“Our commitment to being affordable with easy installation and robust support positions us well to serve their clients as they push the boundaries of human knowledge and innovation with an eye on creating more jobs and prosperity in the southeast Ohio region.”

As a part of a $1.5 million renovation project primarily funded by the Economic Development Administration and the Appalachian Regional Commission, Misa Hata, Innovation Center Lab Director and Regulatory Affairs Coach, sought a new temperature and environmental monitoring provider.

In Sonicu, she found an affordable and trusted provider with significant experience serving the life science and healthcare industries. Sonicu provides cold storage and ambient temperature monitoring as well as humidity and air pressure differential monitoring with its custom-built hardware and proprietary software.

"We evaluated several different temperature monitoring providers. Sonicu, in my opinion, had the most expandable applications for biotech equipment, the most cost-effective instrument qualification services, and the most accessible maintenance options,” said Hata.

The Sonicu software application also allowed the Innovation Center to capture data from a third-party CO2 monitoring probe, saving the center additional time and money by avoiding a separate carbon dioxide monitoring application.

“We strive to deliver as much value as we can via our platform and are committed to working with clients to find ways to help tailor a solution that meets their specific needs, including integration with third-party sensors that make their laboratory more efficient and connected,” Mundell added.


The Sonicu investment represents another way in which the Innovation Center provides a simple and turnkey environment for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses into successful commercial operations.

Sonicu was founded in 2008 in Indiana by providing sound monitoring in hospitals and has evolved to provide temperature and environmental monitoring solutions to more than 500 customers across healthcare, life science, research, and food services.

All of the Sonicu hardware is assembled in Indiana while their software is supported by a U.S.-based team of customer success professionals focused on helping clients like the Ohio University Innovation Center protect their sensitive environments and laboratory products.


