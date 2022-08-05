“We Just Won’t Comply”: Inside California’s Push to Be the Ultimate Abortion Haven State

Gov. Gavin Newsom has implemented strict privacy measures for patients and increased California’s budget for services. But as California strives to be a sanctuary for abortion seekers from around the country, providers are still struggling to serve those in state.
