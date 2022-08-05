Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the State Apprenticeship Advisory Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Karen Nichols and Robert Tidwell to the State Apprenticeship Advisory Council.

Karen Nichols

Nichols, of Kissimmee, is the Training Director for the Central Florida Mechanical Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee. Nichols is the Secretary of the Central Florida Association of Apprenticeship Administrators and is a member of the Florida Apprenticeship Conference.

Robert Tidwell

Tidwell, of Apopka, is an Instructor for Orange County Public Schools and a Coordinator and Assistant Director for the Florida Electrical Apprenticeship and Training. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Tidwell is a member of the Florida Association of Electrical Contractors and the Classroom Teachers Association.

