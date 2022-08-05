Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Nine to the Florida Citrus Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Christopher Groom, Steve Johnson, Carlos Martinez, Martin McKenna, Paul Meador, William Poulton, John “Pat” Schirard, John Smoak, and Daniel Sutton to the Florida Citrus Commission.

Christopher Groom

Groom is the Chief Operating Officer of Florida’s Natural Growers. He currently serves as the Vice President and Treasurer of Florida’s Natural Growers Foundation. Groom earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and Hispanic studies from Northwestern University and his master’s degree in international business studies from the University of South Carolina.

Steve Johnson

Johnson is the President and Owner of Johnson Harvesting, Inc. He currently serves as the Vice President of the Florida Farm Bureau Federation. Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural operations management from the University of Florida.

Carlos Martinez

Martinez is a Procurement Manager for The Coca-Cola Company. Previously, he was Brand Supply Manager for The Coca-Cola Company and a Distribution Manager for Cutrate Juices. Martinez earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Florida and his master’s degree in Christian theology from Saint Leo University.

Martin McKenna

McKenna is the President and Owner of McKenna and Associations Citrus, Inc. He is a past Chairman of the Florida Department of Citrus, past President of Florida Citrus Mutual, and a past President of the Highlands County Growers Association. McKenna earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Florida.

Paul Meador, Jr.

Meador is the President of Everglades Harvesting, Inc. and Everglades Agricultural Services, Inc. He is Vice President of the Florida Citrus Mutual. Meador serves on the Executive Committee of both the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association and the National Council of Agricultural Employees.

William Poulton

Poulton is the Senior Director of Global Procurement for Tropicana Products, Inc. and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Florida Citrus Processors Association. He is a veteran of the United States Navy after serving on the USS Ainsworth as a Main Propulsion Assistant as well as a Qualified Surface Warfare Officer. Poulton earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Duke University.

John “Pat” Schirard

Schirard is the Director of Citrus Extracts, LLC and former President of Indian River Select, LLC. He serves on the Indian River Citrus League Board of Directors and is a member of Florida Citrus Mutual. Schirard earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture, food, and resource economics from the University of Florida.

John Smoak

Smoak is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Smoak Groves, Inc. He is a board member of Florida’s Natural Growers, Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, and Heartland National Bank. Smoak earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida.

Daniel Sutton

Sutton is the President and General Manager of Alico Citrus, Inc. He is the Vice President of Gulf Citrus Growers and serves on the Florida Citrus Mutual Board of Directors. Sutton earned his bachelor’s degree in citrus business from Florida Southern College.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

