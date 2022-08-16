Greenup Industries Celebrates It's Tenth Year In Business By Expanding Its Thriving Construction Division
Greenup Industries provides a full range of onboarding solutions, maintenance, design services, and specialty construction services to its diverse client base.
President and CEO, Rodney Greenup, has over 30 years experience providing project management and technical solutions to large-scale construction and maintenance projects.
Greenup Industries believes its relationships with its clients, vendors, and employees, fuel its success.
Greenup's proprietary software, Greenup Tracker, ensures that hundreds of vendors across the Southeastern Region of the U.S. are managed in the same consistent manner ensuring safe onboarding, quality control and oversight, assumption of liability and indemnity.
Certified as a minority-owned business, Greenup owes its success to its diversity and inclusion business model and its proprietary software, Greenup Tracker.
With operations in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama, Greenup Industries continues its expansion throughout the Southeastern Region of the United States. When asked what contributed to his company's success, Greenup said there were two factors, "the diversity of our workforce and our innovative project management software, Greenup Tracker."
According to construction industry research, the most common ethnicity of construction workers is White (58.7 percent), followed by Hispanic or Latino (24.5 percent) and Black or African American (10.7 percent). Women only comprise 6.2 percent of construction workers, while men comprise 93.8 percent. Through intentional actions, Greenup Industries' goal was to help create a unified construction industry that attracts and retains the best talent. "We want our company to increase diversity at all levels, and by doing so, improve the work environment for women and minorities. We believe a diversified construction industry will help employers build the workforces they need to sustain future growth."
As the company continued to expand, Greenup Tracker was designed to help its clients and vendors connect with other minority-owned businesses.
The Greenup Tracker allows project managers to take their work efficiency to the next level. With the platform, contractors can easily access qualified vendors and manage everything from onboarding to invoicing, tracking project timelines, and more. And vendors can register their companies to perform work in dozens of client sites across the country.
To learn more about Rodney Greenup and his company’s efforts in diversification, visit www.greenupind.com.
Rodney Greenup
Greenup Industries
+1 225-383-4843
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Greenup Industries - Our Relationships Fuel Our Success