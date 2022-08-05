Road closure / Route 16 in Barton

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 16 in Barton, known locally as Church Street, near the intersection of School Street is being closed due to a vehicle crash.

There is currently no time estimate on when the roadway will reopen. Specific details on the crash are not yet known, updates will be provided when available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.