U.S. 1, Street Road Lane, Ramp Restrictions at Night Next Week for Paving in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – Lane and ramp closures will be in place on U.S. 1 and at the Turnpike's Bensalem Interchange, and on Street Road (Route 132) in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, at night next week for paving and related activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Alternating lane closures will be in place on northbound and southbound U.S. 1 on Sunday, August 7, through Friday, August 12, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning between Old Lincoln Highway and the Neshaminy interchange.

Alternating closures of the ramps to and from U.S. 1 and the Turnpike interchange will be in place on Sunday, August 7, through Friday, August 12, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning. During each ramp closure, traffic to or from the Turnpike will be detoured either on northbound U.S. 1 to the Neshaminy Exit or on southbound U.S. 1 to the Street Road (Route 132) Exit.

In addition, alternating eastbound and westbound lane closures also will be in place on Street Road (Route 132) between Old Lincoln Highway and Kingston Way on Sunday, August 7, through Thursday, August 11, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for paving and related activities.

Motorists also are reminded that southbound Old Lincoln Highway remains closed through mid-September from the ramp to southbound U.S.1 to Bristol Road in Middletown Township for reconstruction. Motorists are detoured south on U.S.1 to the Neshaminy Interchange, then right onto Rockhill Drive back to Old Lincoln Highway.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PennDOT is reconstructing and widening almost three miles of U.S. 1, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit— under two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S.1 in Bucks County.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA is the general contractor on the $111.5 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled to be completed in mid-2026. Allan Myers, Inc. of Worcester, PA is the general contractor on the $95 million Section RC1 project that is expected to be completed this summer.

For more information on PennDOT's U.S. 1 reconstruction program in Bucks County, visit www.us1bucks.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

