Kansas Wesleyan University Prioritizes Student Wellbeing with Adoption of CriticalArc’s SafeZone Solution
University Enhances Positive Student Experience with New Technology
It is reassuring to know that all our students and staff now have an easy way to get help, whenever and wherever they need it”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kansas Wesleyan University (KWU) in Salina, Kansas has announced it is adopting SafeZone from CriticalArc to create a safer, more welcoming campus where students can learn and thrive.
— Dr. Matt Thompson, President and CEO, KWU
KWU, which is affiliated with the United Methodist Church, encourages its students to engage with the local community and says it wants them to feel confident and safe wherever they are. Unlike a typical student safety & security system, SafeZone provides Safety Everywhere™, protecting students and staff whether they are on campus, off campus or traveling abroad. Many KWU students participate in athletics and academic events around the country. With SafeZone, they’ll be able to get help at the touch of a button, wherever they are, 24/7.
As soon as a user requests help using the app on their smartphone or wearable devices, SafeZone precisely locates them, enabling dispatchers to coordinate and notify first responders about who needs assistance, where they are and the nature of the incident. This way, KWU can deliver a fast and efficient response to every emergency situation.
“It is reassuring to know that all our students and staff now have an easy way to get help, whenever and wherever they need it,” says Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “In any emergency situation we can direct the right people and resources to the right place without even needing to take a phone call.”
SafeZone combines safety, security, wellbeing and emergency management functions in a powerful, unified platform, enabling complete situational awareness and eliminating the costs of using multiple systems.
The university’s student success program will also be made more effective thanks to the wellbeing button. This feature removes obstacles to students reaching out, confidentially if they prefer, to request help for themselves or on behalf of a friend – whether they are struggling with a work assignment or need mental health or wellbeing assistance. For the first time safety, security and wellbeing will be augmented through one unfied app, SafeZone
“With SafeZone, Kansas Wesleyan University can be confident of meeting its duty of care to all staff and students,” says Darren Chalmers-Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, CriticalArc. “SafeZone will help ensure that studying and working at the university is the positive, inclusive and life-enhancing experience that it should be.”
For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone, go to www.criticalarc.com or email contact@criticalarc.com. For more information on Kansas Wesleyan University, visit www.kwu.edu/news.
Media Contacts
Brad Salois, Kansas Wesleyan University Director of Marketing and Communications
+1 785.833.4340 or e-mail brad.salois@kwu.edu
Gerard Laurain, CriticalArc Chief Marketing Officer
+1 720.234.2794 or e-mail gerard@criticalarc.com
About Kansas Wesleyan University
Kansas Wesleyan University is a private, non-profit four-year college located in Salina, Kan., and affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Its mission is to promote and integrate academic excellence, spiritual development, personal well-being and social responsibility. KWU provides an educational program characterized by excellence, within a caring community, rooted in the liberal arts tradition, that includes 16 academic departments and a wide range of majors. More than 98 percent of graduates from the past three years are in jobs or graduate school within six months of graduation. KWU’s music program and debate teams have been especially successful, with debaters winning more than 65 national championships and graduates of the music program securing positions all over the U.S., while multiple athletic teams have advanced to national tournaments. For more information, visit www.kwu.edu.
Social Media Links:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/school/kansas-wesleyan-university/
Twitter: @GoKWU
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kansaswesleyanuniversity
About CriticalArc
CriticalArc provides SafeZone®, the unified safety, security and emergency management solution that helps large organizations keep their people safe and respond more effectively to critical incidents so they can fulfil their duty of care and mitigate risks. SafeZone fundamentally transforms the ability to manage personal safety, security, and emergency situations so organizations can respond faster and more effectively to protect their most important asset, their people. Through real-time visualization, communications, and response coordination, SafeZone streamlines operations, is easy to use and quick to deploy. For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone, please go to www.criticalarc.com or email marketing@criticalarc.com.
Social Media Links:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/criticalarc
Twitter: @CriticalArc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/safezoneapp
Gerard Laurain
CriticalArc
email us here
See How SafeZone Works