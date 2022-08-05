Empowerment Temple to Host First Ever Vegan Back to School Bash

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of public schools’ first day of classes on August 29, the Empowerment Temple AME will host a vegan Back to School Bash this Sunday, sponsored by PETA, Microsoft, and the SVE Firm. Land of Kush restaurant will dish up free vegan crab cakes and other animal-free fare, and the event will feature vendor raffles, tunes from an on-site DJ, and a giveaway of 500 backpacks stocked with brand-new school supplies.

Naijha Wright-Brown and Gregory Brown, owners of The Land of Kush, expressed, "What a way to start off Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month! Giving away tasty, vegan food and backpacks for school. This is what bridging the gap in the community looks like. Strategic partnerships."

“I’m pleased to help provide our children with basic school supplies and to encourage them to embrace vegan eating, which will benefit their health for a lifetime,” says Rev. Dr. Robert Turner, Empowerment Temple AME’s senior pastor. “I expect greatness from them, and likewise, they should expect great support from us.”

Rev. Turner previously partnered with PETA for the group’s food justice campaign and to pass out free vegan food to those gathering to pray for justice at the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers.

Where: Empowerment Temple AME, 4217 Primrose Ave., Baltimore

When: Sunday, August 7 at noon

Black Veg Society (BVS) is a 501(c)3 organization. BVS’ mission is to educate predominantly Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, on the benefits of holistic living, the plant-based diet, and veganism while building a community centered around healthy, accessible, and sustainable food and a focus on compassionate lifestyle choices. We establish strategic partnerships with businesses, schools, churches, non-profits, local and state government, health and wellness coaches, chefs, and vegan and plant-based campaign and coalition organizers. We organize and host special events such as veg fests, vegan restaurant weeks, multi-citi hybrid events and webinars. We offer a 24/7 online resource center with access to educational literature, wellness classes, cooking demos, and referrals to certified health and wellness coaches.

