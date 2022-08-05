Commission Sends Three Names To Governor For 11th Judicial District Criminal Court Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met today to consider three candidates for a criminal court vacancy in the11th Judicial District, which covers Hamilton County. This vacancy was created by the confirmation of the Honorable Tom Greenholtz to the Court of Criminal Appeals – Eastern Section.
After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following individuals to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.