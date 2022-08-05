Submit Release
News Search

There were 999 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,677 in the last 365 days.

Commission Sends Three Names To Governor For 11th Judicial District Criminal Court Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met today to consider three candidates for a criminal court vacancy in the11th Judicial District, which covers Hamilton County. This vacancy was created by the confirmation of the Honorable Tom Greenholtz to the Court of Criminal Appeals – Eastern Section.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following individuals to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:

Robert Davis

Amanda B. Dunn

Alexander K. McVeagh

You just read:

Commission Sends Three Names To Governor For 11th Judicial District Criminal Court Vacancy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.