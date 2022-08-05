Submit Release
News Search

There were 979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,675 in the last 365 days.

RSI Logistics, Inc. Announces the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Team

Four people sitting around a table discussing business topics underneath a sign that says Teamwork.

RSI Logistics, Inc. is committed to embracing a welcoming workplace that shares a strong sense of belonging by celebrating the uniqueness of the team.

A grey building with blue windows and the words RSI Logistics at the top of the building; the building is surrounded by a parking lot and trees.

Located in Okemos, Michigan, RSI Logistics, Inc. provides cutting edge software and logistics solutions to improve shipper's rail transportation.

A man in safety gear climbs onto a tanker truck as a line from a tank railcar is connected; another man in safety gear watches while a third man in safety gear checks the tank railcar papers.

A premier material handler, RSI Leasing operates dozens of facilities nationwide that manage products ranging from bulk food to hazardous chemicals.

RSI Logistics, Inc. has announced the development of a team dedicated to promoting and furthering Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion within their organization.

It is exciting for me to be a part of RSI’s DE&I journey. We have been living it for years and now we are taking the opportunity to commit to welcoming everyone, authentically and with purpose!”
— Kym Hess, Director of Human Resources
OKEMOS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RSI Logistics, Inc. today announced development of a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) team. This milestone is a major move for RSI Logistics, Inc. on its mission to ensure the company is a safe and welcoming community for all their employees at their more than 25 locations.

“Amidst the persistent inequities across our country, RSI is committed to addressing and alleviating racial, ethnic, and other tensions by promoting diversity within our communities. The RSI Companies are honored to employ almost 200 team members who play a critical role in ensuring the Companies overall success” says Bob Tuchek, President, and Kelley Minnehan, Senior Vice President, at RSI Logistics, Inc. “Our commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will be core to our workplace culture which will empower us to reach our full potential, fueling innovation and connection with our employees, customers, and the communities we serve.”

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

• A strategic partnership with R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC.
• Being recognized as a top 100 3PL organization by Inbound Logistics.
• Expansion of locations into two additional states.

Kym Hess, Director of Human Resources and DE&I Advisory Team Chair, says “It is exciting for me to be a part of RSI’s DE&I journey. We have been living it for years and now we are taking the opportunity to commit to welcoming everyone, authentically and with purpose!”

“I am thrilled to be a member of RSI’s DE&I Advisory Committee. Preparing a clear path to create, support, and sustain an inclusive work environment will lead RSI to next-level achievements in rail solutions” adds Terri Flowers, Logistics Coordinator and DE&I Advisory Team Co-Chair.

To learn more about RSI Logistics, Inc.’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion team, click here – RSI Logistics, Inc. DE&I Details.

About RSI Logistics, Inc.: RSI Logistics, Inc., is a software, transloading, and 3PL service company with over 25 locations across more than fifteen states. For more than 30 years RSI Logistics, Inc. has been helping shippers improve their rail transportation with a range of solutions and tailored approaches. The company serves customers in every major industry that uses rail freight transportation, ranging from small shippers with a handful of railcars to large shippers moving tens of thousands of railcars per month. To learn more about RSI Logistics, Inc., please visit: RSI Logistics Home.

Adam Anderson
RSI Logistics, Inc.
+1 517-908-3657
aanderson@rsilogistics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

About RSI Logistics, Inc.

You just read:

RSI Logistics, Inc. Announces the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Team

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.