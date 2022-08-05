RSI Logistics, Inc. Announces the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Team
RSI Logistics, Inc. is committed to embracing a welcoming workplace that shares a strong sense of belonging by celebrating the uniqueness of the team.
Located in Okemos, Michigan, RSI Logistics, Inc. provides cutting edge software and logistics solutions to improve shipper's rail transportation.
RSI Logistics, Inc. has announced the development of a team dedicated to promoting and furthering Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion within their organization.
“Amidst the persistent inequities across our country, RSI is committed to addressing and alleviating racial, ethnic, and other tensions by promoting diversity within our communities. The RSI Companies are honored to employ almost 200 team members who play a critical role in ensuring the Companies overall success” says Bob Tuchek, President, and Kelley Minnehan, Senior Vice President, at RSI Logistics, Inc. “Our commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will be core to our workplace culture which will empower us to reach our full potential, fueling innovation and connection with our employees, customers, and the communities we serve.”
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:
• A strategic partnership with R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC.
• Being recognized as a top 100 3PL organization by Inbound Logistics.
• Expansion of locations into two additional states.
Kym Hess, Director of Human Resources and DE&I Advisory Team Chair, says “It is exciting for me to be a part of RSI’s DE&I journey. We have been living it for years and now we are taking the opportunity to commit to welcoming everyone, authentically and with purpose!”
“I am thrilled to be a member of RSI’s DE&I Advisory Committee. Preparing a clear path to create, support, and sustain an inclusive work environment will lead RSI to next-level achievements in rail solutions” adds Terri Flowers, Logistics Coordinator and DE&I Advisory Team Co-Chair.
To learn more about RSI Logistics, Inc.’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion team, click here – RSI Logistics, Inc. DE&I Details.
About RSI Logistics, Inc.: RSI Logistics, Inc., is a software, transloading, and 3PL service company with over 25 locations across more than fifteen states. For more than 30 years RSI Logistics, Inc. has been helping shippers improve their rail transportation with a range of solutions and tailored approaches. The company serves customers in every major industry that uses rail freight transportation, ranging from small shippers with a handful of railcars to large shippers moving tens of thousands of railcars per month. To learn more about RSI Logistics, Inc., please visit: RSI Logistics Home.
Adam Anderson
RSI Logistics, Inc.
+1 517-908-3657
aanderson@rsilogistics.com
