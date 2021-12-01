RSI Logistics, Inc. and R. J. Corman Announce Strategic Partnership
RSI Logistics' mission is to improve clients’ rail transportation and provide measurable costs savings and service efficiencies.
RSI Logistics, Inc. and R. J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC. Partner on Marketing and Operating Transload Connect
RSI Logistics, Inc. looks forward to working with the R. J. Corman team to expand and further develop their Transload Connect Network.”OKEMOS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RSI Logistics, Inc. is delighted to announce a new strategic partnership with R. J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC. RSI Logistics will collaborate on a marketing alliance by jointly promoting R. J. Corman’s Transload Connect, a new series of custom transloading solutions, as well as serve as its third-party operator at selected R. J. Corman Transload Connect sites. Transload Connect has 22 strategically placed transloading facilities across 11 different states. RSI Logistics will be the third-party operator at several locations spanning the eastern and midwestern United States.
— Kelley Minnehan, RSI Logistics Vice President
“RSI Logistics, Inc. looks forward to working with the R. J. Corman team to expand and further develop their Transload Connect Network. R. J. Corman’s 17 railroads are strategically located to add new growth to the transloading industry to add value to both the shippers and end customers. RSI’s diverse business acumen and industry leading rail management will be a significant value to R. J. Corman and Transload Connect. We look forward to growing this partnership to capitalize on many opportunities”, says Kelley Minnehan, Vice President of RSI Logistics.
“We are excited for the possibilities that Transload Connect and the partnership with RSI Logistics might create for our customers’ future,” says Russ Epting, AVP of Distribution Services at R. J. Corman. “This rebranding and alliance enable us to provide tailor-made solutions to reach the maximum potential of our customers’ supply chain. Our experienced team of Commercial Development representatives can help customize a transload service and assets for any client and even effortlessly onboard customers that never thought that transporting their materials and products over the railroad was a possibility.”
The benefits of this new partnership include.
• Customizable service and direct communication that will directly benefit shippers.
• Enhanced marketing efforts and customer service.
• Tailor-made solutions to reach the maximum potential of customers’ supply chain.
About RSI Logistics, Inc.: RSI Logistics, Inc. is a premier rail logistics solution provider and has helped customers in every major industry improve the effectiveness of their rail transportation. A range of solutions, including logistics services, rail management software, transloading solutions, and more, allow RSI Logistics to tailor services to a customer’s needs. With over 20 locations in 14 states, RSI Logistics has been successfully helping organizations improve their rail shipping since 1984.
For more information about RSI’s terminal locations, please visit Rail Terminal Services | Bulk Terminal - RSI Logistics
About R. J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC.: R. J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC operates 17 short line railroads in 11 states and is a subsidiary of R. J. Corman Railroad Group, LLC. Altogether, the company employs approximately 1,500 people in 23 states. In addition to short line railroad and switching operations, R. J. Corman companies provide a broad scope of services to the railroad industry such as emergency response, track material distribution, track construction, and signal design and construction.
For more information on Transload Connect, please visit R. J. Corman - Transload Connect
