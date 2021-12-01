Submit Release
News Search

There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,986 in the last 365 days.

RSI Logistics, Inc. and R. J. Corman Announce Strategic Partnership

A blue box with white letters spelling RSI, next to a white box bordered by blue, with the word Logistics in blue capitalized text.

RSI Logistics' mission is to improve clients’ rail transportation and provide measurable costs savings and service efficiencies.

Several black rail tanker cars on a railway over gravel come around a corner in a forest of trees.

Located in Okemos, Michigan, RSI Logistics provides cutting edge software and logistics solutions to improve shipper's rail transportation.

RSI Logistics, Inc. and R. J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC. Partner on Marketing and Operating Transload Connect

RSI Logistics, Inc. looks forward to working with the R. J. Corman team to expand and further develop their Transload Connect Network.”
— Kelley Minnehan, RSI Logistics Vice President
OKEMOS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RSI Logistics, Inc. is delighted to announce a new strategic partnership with R. J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC. RSI Logistics will collaborate on a marketing alliance by jointly promoting R. J. Corman’s Transload Connect, a new series of custom transloading solutions, as well as serve as its third-party operator at selected R. J. Corman Transload Connect sites. Transload Connect has 22 strategically placed transloading facilities across 11 different states. RSI Logistics will be the third-party operator at several locations spanning the eastern and midwestern United States.

“RSI Logistics, Inc. looks forward to working with the R. J. Corman team to expand and further develop their Transload Connect Network. R. J. Corman’s 17 railroads are strategically located to add new growth to the transloading industry to add value to both the shippers and end customers. RSI’s diverse business acumen and industry leading rail management will be a significant value to R. J. Corman and Transload Connect. We look forward to growing this partnership to capitalize on many opportunities”, says Kelley Minnehan, Vice President of RSI Logistics.

“We are excited for the possibilities that Transload Connect and the partnership with RSI Logistics might create for our customers’ future,” says Russ Epting, AVP of Distribution Services at R. J. Corman. “This rebranding and alliance enable us to provide tailor-made solutions to reach the maximum potential of our customers’ supply chain. Our experienced team of Commercial Development representatives can help customize a transload service and assets for any client and even effortlessly onboard customers that never thought that transporting their materials and products over the railroad was a possibility.”

The benefits of this new partnership include.
• Customizable service and direct communication that will directly benefit shippers.
• Enhanced marketing efforts and customer service.
• Tailor-made solutions to reach the maximum potential of customers’ supply chain.

##

About RSI Logistics, Inc.: RSI Logistics, Inc. is a premier rail logistics solution provider and has helped customers in every major industry improve the effectiveness of their rail transportation. A range of solutions, including logistics services, rail management software, transloading solutions, and more, allow RSI Logistics to tailor services to a customer’s needs. With over 20 locations in 14 states, RSI Logistics has been successfully helping organizations improve their rail shipping since 1984.

For more information about RSI’s terminal locations, please visit Rail Terminal Services | Bulk Terminal - RSI Logistics


About R. J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC.: R. J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC operates 17 short line railroads in 11 states and is a subsidiary of R. J. Corman Railroad Group, LLC. Altogether, the company employs approximately 1,500 people in 23 states. In addition to short line railroad and switching operations, R. J. Corman companies provide a broad scope of services to the railroad industry such as emergency response, track material distribution, track construction, and signal design and construction.

For more information on Transload Connect, please visit R. J. Corman - Transload Connect

Adam Anderson
RSI Logistics
+1 240-342-0710
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

RSI Logistics, Inc. and R. J. Corman Announce Strategic Partnership

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.