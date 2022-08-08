State of the Edge and Edge Computing World Present Top Ten Finalists for Edge Woman of the Year Award
Edge Computing Industry Recognizes Women Shaping the Future of Edge with Fourth Annual Awards Program
We’re thrilled to announce the top ten nominees today, highlighting women who’ve guided the evolution of edge computing over the past year. ”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State of the Edge, an open source project under the LF Edge umbrella dedicated to publishing free research on edge computing, and Edge Computing World, an event that brings together the entire edge ecosystem, have announced the top ten finalists for the Fourth Annual Edge Woman of the Year Award 2022. The award recognizes leaders who have impacted their organization’s strategy, technology or communications around edge computing, edge software, edge infrastructure or edge systems.
“Year after year, this award highlights the incredible contributions and accomplishments of women in this swiftly evolving industry,” said Gavin Whitechurch of Topio Networks and Edge Computing World. “We’re thrilled to announce the top ten nominees today, highlighting women who’ve guided the evolution of edge computing over the past year. We look forward to highlighting this year’s winner at Edge Computing World in October.”
State of the Edge and Edge Computing World are proud sponsors of the Edge Woman of the Year Award, presented to outstanding female and/or non-binary professionals in edge computing for exceptional performance in their roles elevating edge.
The 2022 Edge Women of the Year Award finalists include:
Amanda Marrs, Senior Director of Product at AMP Robotics
Azita Martin, VP & GM Artificial Intelligence for Retail and CPG at NVIDIA
Elaine Liew, Head of Hybrid and Edge Computing at Amazon Web Services
Giulia Merlo, Edge Computing Senior Portfolio Manager at Vodafone
Inna Ushakova, CEO and President at AI EdgeLabs
Kaniz Mahdi, SVP Technology Architecture & Innovation at Deutsche Telekom
Kuan Collins, SAIC Innovation Factory Hub - Huntsville Director at SAIC
Meryem Simsek, Chief Scientist, Advanced Technologies at VMware
Nitu Kaushal, Managing Director, Intelligent Edge, Europe Region at Accenture
Tilly Gilbert, Principal Consultant and Edge Practice Lead at STL Partners
Judging panel of the 2022 Edge Woman of the Year Award includes:
Candice Rodriguez, Co-Founder at Edge Industry Review
Fay Arjomandi, Founder, President and CEO at mimik technology (and Edge Woman of the Year 2020)
Maemalynn Meanor, Senior Public Relations Manager at The Linux Foundation
Michelle Davis, Manager, DoD/IC Specialist SA Team at Red Hat
Nadine Alameh, CEO at Open Geospatial Consortium
Nancy Shemwell, COO at Rural Cloud Initiative (and Edge Woman of the Year 2021)
Edge Woman of the Year will be presented at the Edge Computing World Awards Evening on October 10th. The evening is a premier networking opportunity and features the announcement and presentation of Edge Startup of the Year, alongside a number of new categories to celebrate the leaders and innovators of the edge platform. Edge Computing World - Building the Platform for the Age of Data - will be held in-person on October 10th - 12th at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley.
About State of the Edge
State of the Edge is an open source project under the LF Edge umbrella that publishes free research on edge computing. It is a Stage 2 project (growth) under LF Edge and is divided into three working groups: Open Glossary of Edge Computing, the Edge Computing Landscape and the State of the Edge reports. All State of the Edge research is offered free-of-charge under a Creative Commons license, including the landmark 2018 State of the Edge report, the 2019 Data at the Edge report, 2020 State of the Edge report, and, most recently, the 2022 State of the Edge report.
About Edge Computing World
Edge Computing World 2022- Building the Platform for the Age of Data - will be held in person on Oct 10th-12th at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley. Edge Computing World views edge as the new computing paradigm. It is the leading event for the promotion and development of edge computing. With the return to face to face, the event will be packed with excitement. The Conference features Keynotes, Executive Briefings and Roundtables, and multiple full-day Summits, including Retail Edge, Industrial Edge, Intelligent Infrastructure, AgTech, Telco & Media Edge, Edge AI, & Application Management; and a dedicated exhibition hall of edge solutions & applications, showcasing the best young companies in edge alongside the industry’s established players.
