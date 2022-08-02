Vapor IO Recognized By CRN as a Top 50 Software-Defined Data Center Company
Annual Software-Defined Data Center 50 Award Honors Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid™ Platform and INZONE™ program
We’re pleased to be recognized once again by CRN for our stellar work enabling companies to deliver services that connect core-to-edge and edge-to-edge through production-grade infrastructure.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vapor IO, developers of the Kinetic Grid platform, the world’s first Open Grid network, capable of delivering Internet and cloud convenience with on-premises performance and security, today announced it was named to CRN’s list of the 50 Coolest Software-Defined data center vendors of 2022. The award recognizes Vapor IO’s progress deploying its Kinetic Grid™ platform in 36 US. cities and launching its first INZONE (Industry 4.0 Zone) in Las Vegas.
“We’re pleased to be recognized once again by CRN for our stellar work enabling companies to deliver services that connect core-to-edge and edge-to-edge through production-grade infrastructure,” said Matt Trifiro, CMO of Vapor IO. “It’s particularly gratifying when industry leaders like CRN point out how our work is shaping the future of what the data center looks like, its capabilities and the opportunities for partners.”
In the past year, Vapor IO has continued to accelerate overall growth, making significant progress expanding its Kinetic Grid platform to 36 U.S. markets. The company also co-founded the Open Grid Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing new capabilities to the Internet through smart infrastructure. Additionally, Vapor IO announced a partnership with VMware to support telco workloads on the Kinetic Grid by integrating with VMware’s Telco Cloud Platform. The company also built a national backbone with Zayo fiber, offering high-performance connectivity between Kinetic Grid cities.
Vapor IO launched its INZONE program in October, accelerating the commercialization of true edge and near-premises applications that would be impossible to deliver with legacy infrastructure. The first INZONE is in Las Vegas, Nevada, and operates in the city of Las Vegas as well as in surrounding Clark County, including the Las Vegas strip. In an economic study by Tolaga Research, the Kinetic Grid INZONE in Las Vegas is projected to contribute as much as $115.8 billion in total economic impact to the region over the next 10 years.
About Vapor IO
Vapor IO is developing the largest nationwide edge-to-edge Open Grid networking, colocation and interconnection platform capable of supporting the most demanding low-latency workloads at the edge of the wireless and wireline access networks. The company’s Kinetic Grid architecture combines multi-tenant colocation with software-defined interconnection, high-speed networking, and telemetry-based intelligence. The company’s technologies deliver the most flexible, highly-distributed edge infrastructure at the edge of the last mile wired and wireless networks. Vapor IO Kinetic Grid services are available in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Pittsburgh, and will soon be available in 36 US markets. Follow @VaporIO on Twitter.
Vapor, Kinetic Edge, Kinetic Grid, Kinetic Edge Exchange and INZONE are registered trademarks or trademarks of Vapor IO, Inc.
