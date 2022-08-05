Repairs Planned for Horseshoe Road (Route 1003) Bridge in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County

08/05/2022

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lancaster County are advised a PennDOT maintenance crew is scheduled to perform repairs next week to the Horseshoe Road (Route 1003) bridge spanning Amtrak Railroad tracks in East Lampeter Township. Work includes securing a loose expansion plate on top of the bridge.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed Tuesday, August 9, during daylight hours. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on the bridge with flaggers providing traffic control. There may be delays.







Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



