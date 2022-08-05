Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Construction Activities in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, and Delaware Counties

08/05/2022

King of Prussia PA – Several state highways are restricted next week in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:



Sunday, August 7, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 926 (Street Road) between Creek Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) in Birmingham, Westtown, and Thornbury townships, Chester County for base repair;

Monday, August 8, and Tuesday, August 9, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on the westbound Betsy Ross Bridge ramp to Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia for bridge inspection;

Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) between the Reeceville Road and the Business U.S. 30 interchanges in Caln and East Caln townships, Chester County, for inlet and pipe cleaning;

Wednesday, August 10, from 9:00 AM 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Walnut Street between Magdalena Street and Park Line Drive in Philadelphia for bridge inspection;

Thursday, August 11, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on State Road between 6th Avenue and Haunted Lane in Bensalem and Bristol townships, Bucks County, for bridge inspection; and

Friday, August 12, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on Route 291 (4th Street/Industrial Highway) between Hinkson Street and Eddystone Avenue in City of Chester and Eddystone Borough, Delaware County, for bridge inspection.



Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #



