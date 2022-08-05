Route 3038 Connor Road Waterline Work Begins Monday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing waterline work on Connor Road (Route 3038) Project in the municipalities of Bethel Park, Castle Shannon, and Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County will begin Monday, August 8 weather permitting.

Starting Monday waterline installation operations, requiring single-lane restrictions on Connor Road between Oregon Trail and Franklin Drive will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December. Traffic will be maintained in each direction, as flaggers assist motorists through the work zone.

Crews from Casper Colosimo & Son will perform the work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Scott Hilty at 412-787-1266.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

