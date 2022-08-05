Submit Release
News Search

There were 989 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,664 in the last 365 days.

Night Work Planned on Mountain Road (Route 3019) in Dauphin County

08/05/2022

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised a PennDOT maintenance crew plans to mill and pave Mountain Road (Route 3019) during nighttime hours next week. Work limits are from Interstate 81 to Route 39.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed between 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM Sunday, August 7, through Friday, August 12. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane under flagging. 


Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone. 


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


You just read:

Night Work Planned on Mountain Road (Route 3019) in Dauphin County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.