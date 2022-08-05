Night Work Planned on Mountain Road (Route 3019) in Dauphin County

08/05/2022

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised a PennDOT maintenance crew plans to mill and pave Mountain Road (Route 3019) during nighttime hours next week. Work limits are from Interstate 81 to Route 39.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed between 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM Sunday, August 7, through Friday, August 12. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane under flagging.







Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



###





