Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,680 in the last 365 days.

Aeronet Chicago Moves to a Larger Facility

Aeronet Chicago moves to a larger facility

Aeronet Chicago moves to a 48,000 square foot facility.

Station moves from Roselle to Itasca.

ITASCA, ILLINOIS, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aeronet Worldwide’s Chicago, Illinois, station has upgraded to a larger facility. With this move, they increase their warehouse capacity 40% (totaling 48,000 square feet). This allows more space for operations such as storage, transloading, eCommerce fulfillment, and distribution services. The new facility is located within 14 miles of O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and within 28 miles of Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW).

Aeronet has had a presence in the Chicago area since 2003, and is well equipped to handle, both, domestic and international cargo. As with other Aeronet stations, the staff is fully credentialed with the TSA, and also possess HAZMAT certification.

Contact General Manager Andy Hurcombe (AHurcombe@Aeronet.com) to find out how Aeronet Chicago can handle your freight and logistics needs.

About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.

Kevin Mautino
Aeronet Worldwide
+1 (949) 474-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Aeronet Chicago Moves to a Larger Facility

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.