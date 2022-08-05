Aeronet Chicago Moves to a Larger Facility
Station moves from Roselle to Itasca.ITASCA, ILLINOIS, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aeronet Worldwide’s Chicago, Illinois, station has upgraded to a larger facility. With this move, they increase their warehouse capacity 40% (totaling 48,000 square feet). This allows more space for operations such as storage, transloading, eCommerce fulfillment, and distribution services. The new facility is located within 14 miles of O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and within 28 miles of Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW).
Aeronet has had a presence in the Chicago area since 2003, and is well equipped to handle, both, domestic and international cargo. As with other Aeronet stations, the staff is fully credentialed with the TSA, and also possess HAZMAT certification.
Contact General Manager Andy Hurcombe (AHurcombe@Aeronet.com) to find out how Aeronet Chicago can handle your freight and logistics needs.
About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.
