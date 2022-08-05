$2 Tuesday at the Illinois State Fair

ILLINOIS, August 5 - DISCOUNT ADMISSION BOOKLETS AVAILABLE FOR $45





SPRINGFIELD, IL- The Illinois State Fair is excited to announce $2 Tuesday for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. On Tuesday, August 16 all carnival rides will be just $2 each, making it more affordable to take spins on your favorites as many times as you like. Tuesday is not the only day you can find $2 ride tickets. On opening day, August 11 the tradition of $2 rides will continue from open to close.





Another great way to save on your trip to the 2022 Illinois State Fair is by purchasing a discount booklet. Prices for the 2022 Illinois State Fair will not increase and will remain $45 throughout the fair. The booklets contain 11 admission tickets, one for each day of the fair.





"We are always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families," said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager. "Children 12 and under are always free, while Sunday-Thursday adult admission to the fair will be just $5, admission is $10 for Friday and Saturday.





To purchase your discount admission booklets, mega passes, jumbo passes or seasonal parking passes call 217-782-6661 or stop by the Emmerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Don't have time to make it out to the fairgrounds? You can purchase admission booklets online at IllinoisStateFair.Info





Don't forget our FREE admission days:





Sunday, August 14 (Veterans & immediate family members FREE with proper ID)

Monday, August 15 (Seniors and Scouts FREE)

Friday, August 17 (1st Responders' and Health Care Workers FREE with proper ID)