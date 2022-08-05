$520,000 TENNESSEE CASH JACKPOT WINNERS SHARE PRIZE, GOOD TIMES

Back

ARDMORE—The Tennessee Cash jackpot wins keep on coming! A group of three co-workers are the latest lucky winners, making for a grand total of 116 Tennessee Cash jackpots won since the Tennessee-only game began in 2010.

“We’ve been playing together for a while, and we have a good time doing it,” said David Wilbourn, whose brother Kenneth was also one of the winners. “I was playing golf with my brother and knew we had won, but I didn’t tell him until after the game,” he said with a laugh.

The friends work together at a food service company in the Huntsville, Alabama, area. The lucky ticket was purchased at TNT Beer and Tobacco, 27115 Main Street East in Ardmore (Giles County).

Details about Tennessee Cash include:

Jackpots start at $200,000. The largest jackpot won to date was $2,219,462.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings at approximately 10:30 p.m. CT.

Ticket cost is $1 per play.

To play, select any 5 numbers from a field of 1 to 35 and 1 Cash Ball number from a field of 1 to 5. OR select Quick Pick to have the computer choose the numbers.

If a play matches any of the 8 winning combinations—it’s a winner!

Tennessee Cash prizes are pari-mutuel, except for the free ticket prize.

