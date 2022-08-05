UPDATE: Derby Barracks/ Burglary / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5002131

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: Between 04/01/22 and 05/26/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St Brighton, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Larceny

ACCUSED: unknown suspect(s)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were contacted by a homeowner in the area of Railroad Street in the town of Brighton, Vermont, reporting their home had been broken into sometime between the beginning of April and end of May. There were various items stolen to include: A Samsung television, an Epson computer and printer, clothing, DeWalt battery chargers, a DeWalt circular saw, a Ridjid Jigsaw, a hammer drill, skill saw, band saw, a blue air compressor, a Porter Cable drill, a desk drawer, floating flooring, a router for wood, a Henson 9mm firearm, a desk drawer, and 15 2x4s. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.

Trooper Kali Lindor

Vermont State Police

Derby

35 Crawford Farm Rd

Newport, VT 05855

Tel. 802-334-8881

kali.lindor@vermont.gov