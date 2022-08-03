Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer to Honor Companion Animal at Noyes Home

Submit Release
Senator Tony Luetkemeyer to Honor Companion Animal at Noyes Home

Jefferson City — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, will present a certificate of recognition to the Noyes Home for Children and its new “chief happiness officer,” a French bulldog named “Newt” at 5 p.m., Thursday Aug. 4. The media is invited to accompany Sen. Luetkemeyer as he recognizes the companion animal at 801 N. Noyes Blvd., in St. Joseph.

The Noyes Home for Children, a refuge for children in crisis, recently acquired Newt, whose full name is Newton Charles Noyes, as a companion for children staying at the facility after visitation was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations to the Noyes Home paid for Newt’s adoption fees and health care. The Nestle Purina corporation has donated a lifetime supply of food and treats.

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.

WHAT: Certificate Presentation to Noyes Home for Children

WHEN: Aug. 4, 2022, 5 p.m.

WHO: News Media Invited to Attend Certificate Presentation Ceremony

WHERE: Noyes Home for Children; 801 N. Noyes Blvd., St. Joseph

 

###

 

 

