Audio: This Date in Missouri Senate History for Aug. 4
JEFFERSON CITY — This Date in Missouri Senate History reviews Aug. 4, 1825, the day Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Abraham J. Williams was sworn in as our state’s third governor.
