Aviation Week Network Announces 20 Twenties Winners for Class of 2022
Top 20 Aerospace-bound Students to be Honored at 65th Annual Laureate Awards and DinnerNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network, in collaboration with Accenture and sponsored by Hexcel, today announces the winners of the 2022 20 Twenties Awards Program.
20 Twenties launched in 2013 and has since received a total of 635 nominations from exceptional students worldwide earning university STEM degrees and awarded 180 of them as 20 Twenties winners.
A total of 149 different colleges and universities around the world have participated by nominating students on the basis of their academic performance, broader civic contribution, and the value of their research or design project.
This unique program brings together technology hiring managers, students and faculty around the world to recognize what’s needed for business and academic success. The students begin building a network comprised of the technical experts who have built the industry, the universities gain visibility for high-quality educational opportunity provided to the students, and hiring managers gain knowledge about the best of the best in the next generation of aerospace talent.
“This year saw a 34% increase in applicants over last, with 12 new schools participating, and five new countries represented, making it even more challenging for the judges to choose just 20 winners from a pool of extraordinary nominees,” said Greg Hamilton, President, Aviation Week Network. “Increased participation and momentum of the program is an excellent sign for the industry as we continue to support these rising stars, their innovations, and aspirations. Congratulations to the class of 2022.”
"Congratulations to the winners — all of whom possess the leadership and STEM skills needed to bring innovation to our industry,” said John Schmidt, global Aerospace and Defense industry lead at Accenture. “Accenture is committed to developing the next generation of the aerospace and defense workforce by supporting programs like this that help recognize top talent.”
This year’s recognition program had qualified 82 nominees from 36 different colleges and universities representing seven countries. The nomination pool was a 50/50 male to female nominee ratio with an outcome of more female winners. The 2022 20 Twenties winners and Universities are (in alphabetical order):
• Jesudunsin Awodele, Georgia Institute of Technology
• Terelle Cadd, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
• Catherine Dominic, University of Texas at Austin
• Chloé Gentgen, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
• Emily Herrmann, Georgia Institute of Technology
• Joshua Ingersoll, The George Washington University
• Tatiana Jaimes, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
• Margaret Kilpatrick, Georgia Institute of Technology
• Anoop Kiran, SUNY University at Buffalo
• Perla Latorre-Suarez, University of Central Florida
• Daniel Mayper, Purdue University
• Hailey Nichols, The University of Texas at Austin
• Luisa Piccolo Serafim, Duke University
• Grace Robertson, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
• Alina Santander Vinokurova, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
• Morgan Serra, University of Michigan
• Caitlyn Singam, University of Maryland, College Park
• Julia Weiss, University of Michigan
• David Wolmark, University of Southern California
• Angie Zhang, Purdue University
The winners are invited to the 20 Twenties Awards Luncheon on November 3rd at the Watergate Hotel, and then honored that same day during Aviation Week Network’s 65th Annual Laureate Awards and Dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.
The 20 Twenties program is a significant part of Aviation Week Network’s workforce initiative that continues to cultivate, inform, and inspire the next generation of aerospace & defense professionals. The workforce initiative includes the following opportunities for students and young professionals:
• 20 Twenties Program
• Aerospace Maintenance Competition
• AOCS – Aerospace on Campus Series
• College/University Partnership Program
• University Outreach Program: • Free digital subscriptions
• Internship Program focusing on recruitment from vocational colleges and HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities)
• Workforce related content in publications, websites, and conference sessions
For more information about the 20 Twenties Awards or the workforce initiative, please contact Anna Dariotis at anna.dariotis@aviationweek.com
