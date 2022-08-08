V1 Sports’ New GOLF & BASEBALL Apps Improve Leading Video Analysis, Online Lessons & Instruction Content Offerings
V1 Sports Backed by the Black Cat Ventures Technology Fund, Founded by Legendary Athlete Michael JordanNOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V1 Sports (V1), the leading developer of video and ground pressure analysis, online lessons, and on-course shot and stat tracking technologies for athletes and coaches, has debuted the New V1 GOLF & BASEBALL Mobile Apps, which are part of a larger ecosystem that includes the V1 PRO app for coaches and allows athletes to learn faster and coaches to teach more effectively by keeping them connected.
V1's mission of bringing elite level instruction to all athletes is what drew investment backing from the Black Cat Ventures Technology Fund, founded by legendary athlete Michael Jordan. The launch of the apps supports a broader plan to accelerate learning through video analysis, ground pressure data, on-course performance, online lessons and content, so athletes have access to new tools and resources to learn anytime, anywhere, and in any environment.
“We are thrilled to introduce our new and refined V1 GOLF and BASEBALL Apps to millions of athletes looking to improve their performance every day,” said Bryan Finnerty, CEO, V1 Sports.
Key features of the new V1 GOLF App, include:
• Innovative app designed with easy-to-navigate content interface.
• Enhanced workflow to quickly capture or import, review and analyze swing videos in sessions, which automatically groups videos by day.
• Automatic storage where videos are saved to the cloud and all video history is preserved.
• Content streaming to quickly download and view tips and drills.
• Online lessons: Connect with the right coach anytime and anywhere. V1 Golf makes it easy to send in swings and receive a swing analysis back with custom content attached, from top coaches such as Mike Bender, Dana Dahlquist, Jake Thurm, or Tom Saguto.
• V1’s Model Swing library, filmed on tour and by top instructors, features the top playing professionals of today and from the past, for use in the app for powerful and insightful swing comparison.
• Drill videos are filmed exclusively for V1 Sports - and can't be found anywhere else - by leading coaches and instructors across the world like Nancy Quarcelino, Tina Tombs, Claude Brousseau, and Devan Bonebrake.
V1 GOLF offers several features at the free level but subscribe to V1 GOLF+ for access to all of the premium features and content for only $9.99/month or $59.99/year. All new users can redeem a free trial of V1 GOLF+ to try the premium app. To download the new V1 GOLF Mobile App, click here: https://v1-golf.onelink.me/JNjk/Press
The V1 BASEBALL App allows players to connect with their existing coach or choose one of the many professional coaches who teach through V1 Sports. A turnkey solution to help optimize performance, players can seamlessly send swing and pitch videos to their coach and receive voice-over video lessons that puts their instructor’s voice in the palm of their hand when and where they need it. Key features include:
• Innovative app design with easy-to-navigate content interface.
• Enhanced workflow to capture or import, review and analyze videos in sessions, which automatically groups videos by day.
• Online lessons - Connect with the right coach anywhere and anytime. Work virtually with coaches from Baseball Rebellion, one of the top baseball facilities in North Carolina, or with Dave Hanson, former MLB player and current Cincinnati Reds minor league hitting coordinator. V1 Baseball makes it easy to send videos and receive a full analysis back with custom drill suggestions.
• Automatic storage where videos are saved to the cloud and all video history is preserved.
• Content streaming to quickly download and view drills.
• Exclusive Model and Drill videos backed by an extensive network of V1 Pros and ambassadors, including the Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center.
V1 BASEBALL offers several features at the free level but athletes and parents can subscribe to V1 BASEBALL+ for access to all of the premium features and content for only $9.99/month or $79.99/year. All new users can redeem a free trial of V1 BASEBALL+ to try the premium app for 7 days. To download the new V1 BASEBALL App, click here: https://v1baseball.onelink.me/XshH/Press
