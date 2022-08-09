Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,078 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,114 in the last 365 days.

Logica Research releases special Cryptocurrency report from ongoing research

Logica Research Logo

Logica Cryptocurrency Brand Awareness

Crypto brand awareness, trend data on generational ownership, and future crypto intentions uncovered in the Logica Future of Money Cryptocurrency special report

Our special report on Cryptocurrency can help brands navigate the changing landscape of purchasing, awareness and generational trends.”
— Lilah Raynor, CEO, Logica Research
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new special report on Cryptocurrency from Logica Research’s Future of Money Study, ownership of Crypto is growing among Americans of all generations—particularly among Millennials. Market volatility impact on Crypto purchasing is included in the report, along with predictions for future purchase plans. The report also gathered data on Crypto brand recognition, with Millennials showing the greatest level of recognition for brands like Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum. 


Some key findings on the future of Cryptocurrency include:

- Most Americans are more familiar with Crypto than they were a year ago, with Gen Z experiencing the most growth in awareness (79% in 2021, compared with 86% in 2022).

- Millennials lead the market in current ownership, with 26% investing in Crypto (compared to 12% of Gen Z, 16% of Gen X, 8% of Boomers).

- Millennials (41%) are also the most likely to be buying Crypto due to volatile market conditions (compared to 31% of Gen Z, 38% of Gen X, 21% of Boomers). 

- Bitcoin is the Crypto brand that Americans are most familiar with (96%) with Dogecoin following at 59%, Ethereum at 53%, USD Coin at 50%, and Binance at 40%. 

 

“Our special report on Cryptocurrency can help brands navigate the changing landscape of purchasing, awareness and generational trends. It’s a sneak peek into the complete insights that are part of the latest wave of our ongoing Future of Money study,” said Lilah Raynor, CEO & Founder, Logica Research. “The full study looks at all the key factors driving financial decision making today—including Crypto—to help financial institutions drive strategic product and service development.” 


The Cryptocurrency special report is part of the Logica Future of Money Study (available through the Future of Money Insights Kit), which includes new data and trend analysis of the current money mindset—what Americans expect from their employers, how they are paying with cash, credit, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and peer-to-peer payments (P2P), how they are engaging with financial brands, and other consumer financial insights. 

 
More information about the Logica Future of Money Insights Kit can be found here.

Michelle Andre
Andre Marketing & Design
+1 415-577-8634
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Logica Research releases special Cryptocurrency report from ongoing research

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.