Logica Research releases special Cryptocurrency report from ongoing research
Crypto brand awareness, trend data on generational ownership, and future crypto intentions uncovered in the Logica Future of Money Cryptocurrency special report
Our special report on Cryptocurrency can help brands navigate the changing landscape of purchasing, awareness and generational trends.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new special report on Cryptocurrency from Logica Research’s Future of Money Study, ownership of Crypto is growing among Americans of all generations—particularly among Millennials. Market volatility impact on Crypto purchasing is included in the report, along with predictions for future purchase plans. The report also gathered data on Crypto brand recognition, with Millennials showing the greatest level of recognition for brands like Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum.
— Lilah Raynor, CEO, Logica Research
Some key findings on the future of Cryptocurrency include:
- Most Americans are more familiar with Crypto than they were a year ago, with Gen Z experiencing the most growth in awareness (79% in 2021, compared with 86% in 2022).
- Millennials lead the market in current ownership, with 26% investing in Crypto (compared to 12% of Gen Z, 16% of Gen X, 8% of Boomers).
- Millennials (41%) are also the most likely to be buying Crypto due to volatile market conditions (compared to 31% of Gen Z, 38% of Gen X, 21% of Boomers).
- Bitcoin is the Crypto brand that Americans are most familiar with (96%) with Dogecoin following at 59%, Ethereum at 53%, USD Coin at 50%, and Binance at 40%.
“Our special report on Cryptocurrency can help brands navigate the changing landscape of purchasing, awareness and generational trends. It’s a sneak peek into the complete insights that are part of the latest wave of our ongoing Future of Money study,” said Lilah Raynor, CEO & Founder, Logica Research. “The full study looks at all the key factors driving financial decision making today—including Crypto—to help financial institutions drive strategic product and service development.”
The Cryptocurrency special report is part of the Logica Future of Money Study (available through the Future of Money Insights Kit), which includes new data and trend analysis of the current money mindset—what Americans expect from their employers, how they are paying with cash, credit, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and peer-to-peer payments (P2P), how they are engaging with financial brands, and other consumer financial insights.
More information about the Logica Future of Money Insights Kit can be found here.
Michelle Andre
Andre Marketing & Design
+1 415-577-8634
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn