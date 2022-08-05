Greer Named International Marketing Business Consultant

NASHVILLE — Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. announces the addition of Christina Greer to the Business Development Division of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA).

Greer will serve as the division’s International Marketing Business Consultant. She comes to the department from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville where she worked as a graduate research assistant and graduate teaching assistant in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics. Greer’s new role will center on increasing farm income at the global level.

“TDA’s international marketing efforts help match global trade opportunities with our state’s producers,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Christina’s experiences in Europe, Scandinavia, and South America will help Tennessee’s ag and forestry businesses pursue international markets. Additionally, she will lead inbound trade missions to showcase Tennessee’s high-quality products to buyers from abroad.”

Greer’s skill in creating beneficial relationships across the globe and across Tennessee resulted in two significant events this year. Greer’s thesis, “A Disaggregated Analysis of Beef Import Demand in Japan,” was chosen for presentation to the Southern Agricultural Economics Association Annual Meeting in New Orleans, La. In February, she was part of the collaborative team that brought Tennessee farmers together with brewers, distillers, winemakers, and agricultural industry partners for the Farm and Ferment Conference in Murfreesboro.

“I’m ready to transition the academic and travel knowledge I’ve gained into opportunities for Tennessee’s agricultural businesses,” Greer said. “Connecting to buyers in countries across the world adds to our communities’ growth and to the state’s overall economy. I’m proud to contribute to making international opportunities a reality, particularly for business owners who thought a global marketplace was out of reach.”

While earning her Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Resource Economics from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Greer studied in the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, and Guatemala. She earned a Master of Science in Agricultural and Resource Economics, focusing on agriculture economics and statistics, from the University of Tennessee.

TDA’s Business Development Division connects business owners and entrepreneurs to resources, offers ideas for innovation opportunities, and facilitates relationships with organizations and agencies that can assist. For more information, visit www.tn.gov/agbusinessdevelopment.