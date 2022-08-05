PennDOT Announces Public Virtual Plans Display for the Route 982 Bridge Project in Derry Township, Westmoreland County

Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for the bridge replacement project on Route 982 located in Derry Township, Westmoreland County.

The scope of work includes removal of the existing single span concrete slab bridge originally constructed in 1937 and replacing it with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert. The approach roadway will be reconstructed on both sides of the structure with a pavement mill/overlay.

The project is located between Route 1027 (Coal Hill Road and Route 1029 (Garrigan Hill Road).

The virtual plans display includes project information, schedules, location map. Access will be provided on the PennDOT website beginning Tuesday, August 9 and will be available through Tuesday, August 23.

To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, pick the Westmoreland County box, and then choose the Route 982 Bridge Project tile.



Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Brian Svesnik, at bsvesnik@pa.gov or 724.415.2400.

The purpose of the virtual public meeting and online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Brian Svesnik, PennDOT Project Manager bsvesnik@pa.gov , or 724.415.2400.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

