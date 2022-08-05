Submit Release
News Search

There were 993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,621 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Arrests Former Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force Secretary in Theft Investigation

The GBI has arrested Danielle Sprouse, age 38, of Lafayette, GA, for 10 counts of financial card theft and one count of theft by taking.  Sprouse is a former secretary for the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force (DTF).  She was arrested on Friday, August 5, 2022.

On April 21, 2021, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and Lookout Mountain DTF asked the GBI regional investigative office in Calhoun to conduct an investigation in reference to missing funds from DTF accounts and DTF credit card fraud charges. The investigation showed that the thefts happened from January 1, 2019 to January 1, 2020.

Sprouse was booked into the Walker County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.  Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit for prosecution.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Arrests Former Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force Secretary in Theft Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.