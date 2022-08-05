Route 60 Steubenville Pike Single-Lane Restrictions Begin Monday in Robinson Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing single-lane restrictions of Steubenville Pike (Route 60) in Robinson Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, August 8 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Steubenville Pike at the intersection with Beaver Grade Road weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through late-August.

Crews from Jet Jack, Inc. will conduct waterline replacement and asphalt restoration work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Jonathan Hoffman at 412-221-3435, ext. 234.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

